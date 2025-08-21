EXPOSED! Nyandihwa Health Centre revealed as a ghost hospital despite Ksh 19 million allocation - Government rushes to clear bushes after public outrage (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 21, 2025 - The Government has been caught flat-footed after a shocking expose revealed that Nyandihwa Health Centre in Homa Bay County, which was allocated Ksh 19 million, exists only on paper.

The so-called hospital, which was supposed to serve thousands of residents in the area, turned out to be nothing more than a bushy compound with dilapidated structures and no sign of medical activity.

Following the public outrage sparked by the expose, authorities hurriedly dispatched workers to the site to slash bushes, clean up the grounds, and create an impression of activity.

Locals, however, say the move is nothing but damage control, questioning how such a huge amount of money could be allocated to a non-functional facility.

An X user shared a video, exposing the cover up activities at the hospital.

“Cover up activities have begun at Nyandiwa Health Centre. Reminds me of Arror and Kimwarer Dams. When the scandal surfaced, they sent two engineers on site to pretend to be working.”

“They are clearing bushes and cleaning the empty rooms. Let it be known that constitutionally, SHA pays facilities for medical services provided. No medical service has ever been provided by this facility.”

“Construction and Equipping is done by the County Government through the department of Health. This is daylight robbery. Ksh 19.9M imeenda nyasi,” he tweeted.

Watch the video.

