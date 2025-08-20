Senator SIFUNA destroys RUTO’s advisor MAKAU MUTUA with a brutal tackle over calls to resign as ODM SG!







Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has hit back at President William Ruto’s advisor, Prof. Makau Mutua, after the legal scholar urged him to resign as ODM Secretary-General over his opposition to the ODM-UDA partnership.

Mutua, who was recently appointed by President Ruto as lead coordinator of the Taskforce on Compensation for Protest Victims, argued that Sifuna’s continued stay in office was “untenable.”

“My good learned friend and Senator @edwinsifuna appears to be in an untenable position as SG of @TheODMparty. The honorable thing for him, if he is a man of principle, is to resign — which almost never happens in Kenya, unless one is sacked,” Mutua posted on X.

In a sharp rejoinder, Sifuna dismissed Mutua’s remarks, telling him to focus on his new assignment instead of meddling in ODM affairs.

“Omwami, you have the unenviable task of determining the value of the lives of the young people your new friends killed and compensating their families.”

“One would imagine that crown to be so heavy as not to allow the wearer time for anything else, let alone worrying about the SG of ODM, who isn’t even your friend,” Sifuna wrote.

Sifuna has been a vocal critic of the ODM–UDA pact and notably skipped last week’s joint parliamentary group meeting at State House chaired by President Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.





