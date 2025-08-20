KALENJIN woman charged after forging her KCSE certificate and landing a Government job, where she earned millions before being outed (PHOTO)





Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged a Revenue collection assistant, technician, and marketing assistant at Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited with forgery of an academic certificate.

Teresia Chepkemoi Chepkwony was charged on Wednesday before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court.

The court heard that on an unknown date and place within the Republic of Kenya, with the intent to deceive, she forged a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in the name of Chepkemoi Teresia bearing a mean grade of C plus from Boron Secondary School, purporting it to be a genuine document issued to her by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC), a fact she knew to be false.

Additionally, she was charged with an offense of fraudulent acquisition of public property.

It is alleged that between 1st March 2013 and 31st December 2023, within Nairobi County, being a public officer employed as a revenue collection assistant, technician, and marketer at Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited, she fraudulently acquired public property amounting to Kenya shillings Seven million, eight hundred and ninety thousand, eight hundred and seventy-two shillings (Ksh.7,590,872.00) being salaries earned from Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company on account of securing employment using a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

She was also charged with uttering a false document and deceiving the principal, contrary to section 41(2) as read with section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

On or about the 18th day of September 2017 at Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited within Nairobi, the accused person knowingly and fraudulently uttered a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, purporting it to be a genuine certificate issued by KNEC.

She deceived Titus Tuitoek, the Human Resource Manager, by filling out a personnel record form stating that she is a holder of a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education with a mean grade of C plus, which information she knew to be false.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges before Principal Magistrate C.N. Ondieki.

The court directed that the accused person shall be released upon executing a bond of Ksh.. 500,000 with one surety of the amount.

Alternatively, the accused shall be released upon depositing cash bail in the sum of Ksh.. 100,000 and providing two suitable contact persons whose particulars shall be captured by the Registry, including a copy of the ID, phone number and kept in the file.

The case will be mentioned on 3rd September 2025, for further directions.



