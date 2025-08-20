A woman suspected to be a notorious drug peddler arrested during a targeted police operation in Mbale - Nabbed with narcotics concealed in a bag (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Police officers from Mbale Police Station have conducted a targeted operation in the Mbihi area aimed at cracking down on narcotics trafficking.

During the operation, a female suspect was intercepted along Mbihi Road while transporting drugs concealed in a bag.

Upon inspection, officers recovered 15 bundles of cannabis sativa (bhang).

The suspect was taken into custody and is currently awaiting processing and arraignment in court.

The National Police Service has reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying operations against drug trafficking and abuse across the country, warning that offenders will face the full force of the law.

See photos of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST