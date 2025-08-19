Senator ONYONKA alleges a plot to arrest Senator SIFUNA following President RUTO's threat over MPs soliciting bribes







Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has sensationally claimed that the Government is plotting to arrest Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna alongside other lawmakers over bribery allegations.

Speaking on Monday, August 18th, during a PNU consultative forum in Meru County, Onyonka alleged that intelligence reaching him indicates that President William Ruto wants Sifuna and several Members of Parliament apprehended on graft-related charges.

“We have just received information that the President wants to arrest Sifuna and other members of the Senate and National Assembly because they were allegedly involved in bribery,” Onyonka said.

His remarks come shortly after President Ruto publicly warned MPs against soliciting and receiving bribes.

While addressing a joint Kenya Kwanza Alliance and ODM parliamentary group meeting, Ruto accused some lawmakers of accepting a Ksh10 million inducement to pass the Anti-Money Laundering Bill.

“Did you know that a few members of parliament collected Ksh10 million so that you could pass the Anti-Money Laundering Bill? Did you get the money?” the President asked pointedly.

Ruto emphasized that both the givers and receivers of bribes will face legal action.

“There are people destroying the credibility of Parliament.”

“They are collecting money in the name of Parliament, but it benefits only a few.”

“We are not going to shame them - we are going to arrest them. Whoever is giving and whoever is being given, we will sort them out,” Ruto declared.

