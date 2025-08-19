Devastated Siaya Governor JAMES ORENGO mourns ex-County Assembly Clerk shot dead in suspected mistaken identity case







Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Siaya Governor James Orengo has mourned the killing of former Siaya County Assembly Clerk, Felix Isaac Olwero, who was fatally shot by police in what is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.

Olwero was gunned down in the early hours of Monday, August 18th, outside his Whitehouse Resort in Seme.

Reports indicate that he had been lying in wait to ambush suspected robbers when responding officers mistook him for one of the criminals and opened fire.

Police from Kombewa Police Station had rushed to the scene following a distress call made by the resort’s manager, Sandra Okech.

Governor Orengo, in a heartfelt statement, described the incident as a senseless tragedy and demanded swift, transparent investigations.

“Devastated by the tragic loss of Felix Olwero, former Siaya County Assembly Clerk and husband to our CECM for Sports, Madam Angeline Oduor, who was brutally shot dead this morning under unclear circumstances.”

“We condemn this heinous act in the strongest terms and demand thorough investigations to ensure justice is served,” he said.

This tragedy comes just months after Orengo mourned another loss within the county workforce.

In May, Senior Driver George Were died in a road accident while on official duty to Naivasha.

Orengo extended condolences to the bereaved families, urging strength and healing during the difficult period.

