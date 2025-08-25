A video of a young massage guy attending to a MUMAMA sparks a buzz - Vijana wanajituma hii town







Monday, August 25, 2025 - Social media has erupted after a video of a young massage therapist passionately attending to an older woman, popularly known as a “mumama,” went viral.

The clip, which has been widely circulated on TikTok, shows the energetic young man grooming the woman in an unusually intimate manner, leaving little to the imagination.

Netizens quickly jumped into the conversation, with many joking that Nairobi’s young men have mastered the art of “hustling” by tapping into the ever-growing “mumama economy”.

While some praised the massage guy for “securing the bag” and treating his client like royalty, others slammed him for allegedly throwing away his morals just to make money.

Either way, the viral video has once again highlighted the growing trend of young men openly cozying up to wealthy older women.

One thing is clear - “vijana wanajituma hii town!”. Watch HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST