RUTO' Government speaks on moving JOMO KENYATTA’s remains from parliament grounds to Gatundu

Friday, August 22, 2025 - The Ministry of Gender, Culture, and Children Services has formally responded to a petition calling for the relocation of the remains of Kenya’s first President, Jomo Kenyatta, from Parliament Grounds in Nairobi to his ancestral home in Gatundu, Kiambu County.
The petition, filed on July 26th by John Mweha,
argued that the late President’s current resting place was not symbolically or
constitutionally reserved for the legislative arm of Government and may not
align with traditional African values.
Mweha urged the Government to consider “a dignified,
consultative, and culturally sensitive process” to transfer Kenyatta’s remains
to Gatundu.
In its response, the Ministry, through a statement signed by
Cabinet Secretary Hannah Wendot, acknowledged the concerns but noted that the
matter involves legal, constitutional, and cultural complexities.
“The petition’s reliance on constitutional provisions is
robust but requires deeper scrutiny to assess its legal viability.”
“Consequently, a multi-phased approach is necessary,” read
part of the statement.
The Ministry said such an undertaking would require family
consent, cultural validation, and legislative or judicial oversight to ensure
compliance with the law and maintain national unity.
Kenya’s Constitution does not specify where a former
President should be buried, only that they are entitled to a State funeral.
Jomo Kenyatta, who died on August 22nd, 1978,
following a stroke, was interred at Parliament Buildings to honor his role in
leading Kenya to independence.
His mausoleum remains heavily guarded and closed to the
public, though past petitions have sought public access.
0 Comments