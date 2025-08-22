RUTO' Government speaks on moving JOMO KENYATTA’s remains from parliament grounds to Gatundu







Friday, August 22, 2025 - The Ministry of Gender, Culture, and Children Services has formally responded to a petition calling for the relocation of the remains of Kenya’s first President, Jomo Kenyatta, from Parliament Grounds in Nairobi to his ancestral home in Gatundu, Kiambu County.

The petition, filed on July 26th by John Mweha, argued that the late President’s current resting place was not symbolically or constitutionally reserved for the legislative arm of Government and may not align with traditional African values.

Mweha urged the Government to consider “a dignified, consultative, and culturally sensitive process” to transfer Kenyatta’s remains to Gatundu.

In its response, the Ministry, through a statement signed by Cabinet Secretary Hannah Wendot, acknowledged the concerns but noted that the matter involves legal, constitutional, and cultural complexities.

“The petition’s reliance on constitutional provisions is robust but requires deeper scrutiny to assess its legal viability.”

“Consequently, a multi-phased approach is necessary,” read part of the statement.

The Ministry said such an undertaking would require family consent, cultural validation, and legislative or judicial oversight to ensure compliance with the law and maintain national unity.

Kenya’s Constitution does not specify where a former President should be buried, only that they are entitled to a State funeral.

Jomo Kenyatta, who died on August 22nd, 1978, following a stroke, was interred at Parliament Buildings to honor his role in leading Kenya to independence.

His mausoleum remains heavily guarded and closed to the public, though past petitions have sought public access.