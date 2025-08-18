“RUTO called me and asked ….’ - Bold comrade who confronted RUTO during a youth forum reveals details his conversation with the President ‘behind the tent’





Monday, August 18, 2025 - The university student who went viral for challenging President William Ruto during the International Youth Day celebrations in Kakamega on August 12th has disclosed fresh details about his interaction with the Head of State.

Jevin Oyoo, now widely known as the “Omba Omba Comrade”, earned praise online after boldly urging President Ruto to provide grants to struggling community-based organisations and NGOs in Uasin Gishu.

Speaking in a recent TV interview, Oyoo revealed that his viral moment extended beyond the stage after he secured a private conversation with the President “behind the tent.”

“It was not a walk in the park,” he recalled.

“I actually made history in my lineage as the first person to talk to the President. He even gave me his number.”

Oyoo recounted how his colleagues were initially disappointed when the discussion only ended with an exchange of contacts.

However, days later, the unexpected happened, the President personally called him.

“Shock on me, he called. I never picked because I thought it was his PA threatening me with abduction,” Oyoo admitted.

“He later texted ‘Hello,’ and when I called back, he asked me what I wanted.”

Caught off-guard by the open-ended question, Oyoo says he seized the chance to advocate for more than just his personal interests.

He told Ruto about a youth empowerment programme he runs in Uasin Gishu that supports over 50 young people, requesting Government support and grants.

“The President told me he would look into it,” Oyoo said.

Known for his activism and fearless approach, Oyoo has since embraced the nickname Omba Omba Comrade, a label that has cemented his rising profile in youth leadership circles.