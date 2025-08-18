A close friend reveals his last encounter with former Siaya County Assembly clerk FELIX ISAAC OLWERO, hours before he was mistakenly shot dead by the police outside his resort







Monday, August 18, 2025 - Former Siaya County Assembly Clerk, Felix Isaac Olwero, has passed away after being shot dead by the police in a suspected case of mistaken identity outside his Whitehouse Resort in Seme, Kisumu County, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 50-year-old, who was also the owner of the resort, was allegedly responding to reports of a break-in at the premises when police mistook him for one of the suspects and opened fire.

Reports indicate that officers from Kombewa Police Station had been dispatched to the scene following a distress call from the resort’s Manager, Sandra Okech.

Upon arrival, the officers cordoned off the rear side of the property.

Moments later, they spotted a group of six men emerging from a nearby thicket, reportedly armed with pangas and other crude weapons.

Police claim that one of the individuals charged toward them, prompting one of the officers to discharge his weapon.

It was later discovered that the individual fatally shot was Olwero himself, who had stepped out to assess the situation at his resort.

A close friend of the deceased has mourned him on social media, disclosing that Olwero had called to check on him just hours before his untimely death, unaware it would be their last conversation.

He described Olwero as a hardworking man whose tragic death has left him devastated.





