RUTO appoints new Ambassadors, High Commissioners and Consul Generals in major shake-up in Kenya’s Foreign Service







Friday, August 15, 2025 - President William Ruto has announced sweeping changes to Kenya’s Foreign Service, naming new ambassadors, high commissioners, consuls general, and deputy heads of mission in a bid to strengthen diplomatic performance and service delivery.

In a statement on Friday, August 15th, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the appointments are part of the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and aim to realign Kenya’s representation abroad for greater efficiency.

“Today’s executive action realigns the nation’s Foreign Service to optimise performance and enhance service delivery, as outlined in the Administration’s Manifesto under BETA,” the statement read.

Key nominees include Amb. Galma Mukhe Boru to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Amb. Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri to Ankara, Turkey; Amb. Lucy Kiruthu to Bangkok, Thailand; and Amb. George Morara Orina to Dublin, Ireland.

Other appointments are Amb. Abdirashid Salat Abdille to Jakarta, Indonesia; Amb. Maurice Odhiambo Makoloo to London, UK; Amb. Mohamed Ramadhan Ruwange as Consul General to Arusha, Tanzania; Ms. Jayne Jepkorir as Consul General to Dubai, UAE; and Amb. David Mwangi Karanja as Deputy Head of Mission to Seoul, South Korea.

Career diplomats have also been reassigned, while former Kericho County MP Florence Chepngetich Bore has been nominated as Ambassador to Windhoek, Namibia.

The nominations have been forwarded to the National Assembly for vetting and approval in line with constitutional requirements.

