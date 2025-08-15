Mediamax sets the record straight on shutting down K24 TV after 17 years amid mass layoffs







Friday, August 15, 2025 - Mediamax Network Limited has dismissed swirling rumours that it is permanently closing down its free-to-air television station, K24 TV, after 17 years of operation.

The speculation, fuelled by posts on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), alleged the broadcaster’s closure had rendered “hundreds” jobless.

One widely shared post even declared, “K24 TV… officially shut down.”

In a swift rebuttal, K24 TV posted screenshots of the claims stamped “FAKE” and warned Kenyans to confirm news via its verified pages and website.

“Fake news alert! Get all our latest news across our social pages, K24TV, and our website,” the station stated.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of a major shake-up at Mediamax, which owns K24 TV, Milele FM, and People Daily.

The company has issued a 30-day redundancy notice as part of a sweeping restructuring plan.

CEO Ken Ngaruiya says the overhaul, driven by shrinking advertising revenue, rapid digital disruption, shifting client needs, and punitive Government regulations, will see some positions scrapped.

“We are reorganising to enhance efficiency and stay competitive in a fast-changing market,” he said.

While the layoffs are real, Mediamax insists K24 TV is staying on air, promising uninterrupted news, entertainment, and sports coverage despite the turbulence behind the scenes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST