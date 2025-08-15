Details of BABU OWINO’s proposed law change to clear criminal records for reformed offenders, allow them get jobs

Friday, August 15,
2025 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has proposed an amendment to the
Criminal Procedure Code aimed at enabling Kenyans with past criminal records to
access employment opportunities.
Appearing before the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee on
Thursday, August 14th, Owino argued that individuals who have
completed their sentences or paid fines are often locked out of jobs because
their criminal records remain permanently attached to clearance certificates.
“We’ve had cases where Kenyans can’t get jobs due to records
hanging over their shoulders.”
“Once convicted, a person serves their sentence, either in
prison or by paying a fine, yet the certificate of good conduct issued by the
DCI still carries the record, leading to automatic disqualification,” he said.
Owino suggested that such records should be expunged for
reformed offenders, excluding serious crimes such as capital offences.
He also expressed willingness to refine the proposal to
include a post-release monitoring period before records are cleared.
Committee members, however, raised concerns over
rehabilitation.
“We cannot presume reform without evidence.”
“Why not require two or three years after sentencing to
prove genuine change before granting amnesty?” posed Ruaraka MP, Tom Kajwang.
The Criminal Procedure Code governs how criminal cases are
handled, from arrest to sentencing, balancing the rights of the accused with
the pursuit of justice.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
