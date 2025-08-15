Details of BABU OWINO’s proposed law change to clear criminal records for reformed offenders, allow them get jobs







Friday, August 15, 2025 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has proposed an amendment to the Criminal Procedure Code aimed at enabling Kenyans with past criminal records to access employment opportunities.

Appearing before the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee on Thursday, August 14th, Owino argued that individuals who have completed their sentences or paid fines are often locked out of jobs because their criminal records remain permanently attached to clearance certificates.

“We’ve had cases where Kenyans can’t get jobs due to records hanging over their shoulders.”

“Once convicted, a person serves their sentence, either in prison or by paying a fine, yet the certificate of good conduct issued by the DCI still carries the record, leading to automatic disqualification,” he said.

Owino suggested that such records should be expunged for reformed offenders, excluding serious crimes such as capital offences.

He also expressed willingness to refine the proposal to include a post-release monitoring period before records are cleared.

Committee members, however, raised concerns over rehabilitation.

“We cannot presume reform without evidence.”

“Why not require two or three years after sentencing to prove genuine change before granting amnesty?” posed Ruaraka MP, Tom Kajwang.

The Criminal Procedure Code governs how criminal cases are handled, from arrest to sentencing, balancing the rights of the accused with the pursuit of justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST