Rogue pastor JAMES MAINA NG’ANG’A spotted cruising in his multi-million Lexus LX 600 SUV worth over Ksh 20 million (VIDEO)





Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Centre is once again causing a buzz online, this time for flaunting his high-end car.

The outspoken pastor was recently spotted cruising in his sleek Lexus LX 600 SUV, a luxury ride valued at more than Ksh 20 million.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows Ng’ang’a confidently alighting from his pricey car, drawing mixed reactions from Kenyans online.

While some marveled at his taste for the finer things in life, others criticized him for displaying opulence in a country where many of his followers struggle to make ends meet.

Pastor Ng’ang’a has over the years maintained a flamboyant image, never shying away from controversy.

His latest display of wealth has only fueled the debate surrounding the source of his immense riches.

Watch the video.

Rogue pastor JAMES MAINA NG’ANG’A spotted cruising in his multi-million Lexus LX 600 SUV worth over Ksh 20 million pic.twitter.com/4kGua8GwFq — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST