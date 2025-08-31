Actress and media personality, WILBRODA, opens up on why she’s happily single and not keen to get married again!





Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Actress and radio queen, Jacquey Nyaminde better known as Wilbroda, has opened up about her love life and she’s not afraid to ruffle feathers.

Speaking on the Mic Cheque podcast on Sunday, August 31st, 2025, the former Papa Shirandula star revealed that she’s perfectly content being single, despite constant whispers that she should be “settling down” by now.

“I honestly imagine that I do not want to get married,” Wilbroda said, adding that age, gossip or societal pressure won’t push her into choices she doesn’t believe in.

“Sometimes I hear people saying, ‘You’re getting older, you will not get married.’ But I am just fine as I am.”

For her, the idea of sharing a home, let alone a bed, is simply unappealing.

“I cannot sleep with someone in one bed every day of my life, listening to snoring,” she laughed.

Instead, she prefers independence, joking that if she ever had a partner, “maybe we meet on weekends.”

Wilbroda also challenged Africa’s rigid expectations of women, pointing out that in some countries, couples choose partnership without traditional marriage, even living in separate homes.

While that model appeals to her, she admitted she has grown so used to being alone that she has no interest in casual flings or forced cohabitation.

“At the end of the day, my peace and independence matter more than public opinion,” she concluded