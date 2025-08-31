A jilted LOVER storms his ex-girlfriend’s house and destroys her household items, less than 24 hours after break up (PHOTOs)







Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Drama has unfolded after a heartbroken man went on a rampage at his ex-girlfriend’s house, destroying property worth thousands barely a day after their bitter break-up.

The man, who could not handle rejection, stormed into the woman’s house in a fit of rage, smashing household items including electronics, utensils, and furniture.

Photos shared online show the house in complete disarray, with broken items scattered across the floor.

The incident has since gone viral on social media, with netizens expressing mixed reactions.

While some sympathized with the woman and condemned the man’s violent behavior, others claimed that he acted out of frustration after investing heavily in the failed relationship.





See photos.

