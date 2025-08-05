ALIGONGEWA! VIDEO emerges showing Comedian YY and MARYA OKOTH in a heated exchange just before their break up - ‘Unaflirt na wanaume”







Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - A viral video has emerged showing comedian YY and his baby mama, Marya Okoth, in a tense argument shortly before their breakup in September 2024.

YY is heard saying, “After all I’ve done for you, nakupata unaflirt na wanaume?” to which Marya fires back, “Me nimekataa wewe uongeleshe madem?”

The resurfaced clip has reignited online buzz, especially after Marya recently tied the knot with lawyer Jack Okula in a colourful traditional wedding, less than a year after her split from YY.

Netizens are now questioning the timeline of her new relationship, with many speculating that she may have started seeing Jack long before the breakup.

Watch the video.

YY arguing with MARYA OKOTH some time back pic.twitter.com/ge22xKlKbW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 5, 2025