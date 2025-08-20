RAPHAEL TUJU sends heartfelt message to UHURU as he resigns from Jubilee Party - ‘We dared to dream’





Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Former Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, has formally resigned from the party led by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a resignation letter dated Tuesday, August 19th, and addressed to Uhuru, Tuju said the fast-changing political landscape both nationally and within Jubilee had rendered his continued stay in the party of little value.

“At present, I see no more value that I can add to the Jubilee Party. I therefore tender my resignation,” Tuju wrote, while pledging to remain loyal to Uhuru and open to future collaboration.

Tuju reflected on his long political journey with the former Head of State, recalling their partnership under President Mwai Kibaki during the formation of the Party of National Unity (PNU).

He hailed Uhuru’s decision to entrust him, a Luo, with the sensitive post of Secretary-General in a party largely anchored on Kikuyu and Kalenjin support, calling it a bold step against tribal politics.

“We dared to dream that we could go beyond tribe.”

“I still hold dear those values of our shared humanity, beyond the easy tribal mobilisation of ‘Us against Them,’” he stated.

Tuju, who served as Jubilee’s SG from 2016 to 2022, was also appointed as a Cabinet Secretary in 2018, a role he held until Uhuru left office.

He said his resignation would pave way for younger Kenyans to step into leadership and explore new political frontiers.

The veteran politician urged Kenyans to focus on unlocking the country’s vast economic and social potential, noting that despite poverty and challenges, Kenya remains a hub with global recognition.