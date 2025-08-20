RAPHAEL TUJU sends heartfelt message to UHURU as he resigns from Jubilee Party - ‘We dared to dream’

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Former Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, has formally resigned from the party led by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.
In a resignation letter dated Tuesday, August 19th,
and addressed to Uhuru, Tuju said the fast-changing political landscape both
nationally and within Jubilee had rendered his continued stay in the party of
little value.
“At present, I see no more value that I can add to the
Jubilee Party. I therefore tender my resignation,” Tuju wrote, while pledging
to remain loyal to Uhuru and open to future collaboration.
Tuju reflected on his long political journey with the former
Head of State, recalling their partnership under President Mwai Kibaki during
the formation of the Party of National Unity (PNU).
He hailed Uhuru’s decision to entrust him, a Luo, with the
sensitive post of Secretary-General in a party largely anchored on Kikuyu and
Kalenjin support, calling it a bold step against tribal politics.
“We dared to dream that we could go beyond tribe.”
“I still hold dear those values of our shared humanity,
beyond the easy tribal mobilisation of ‘Us against Them,’” he stated.
Tuju, who served as Jubilee’s SG from 2016 to 2022, was also
appointed as a Cabinet Secretary in 2018, a role he held until Uhuru left
office.
He said his resignation would pave way for younger Kenyans
to step into leadership and explore new political frontiers.
The veteran politician urged Kenyans to focus on unlocking
the country’s vast economic and social potential, noting that despite poverty
and challenges, Kenya remains a hub with global recognition.
