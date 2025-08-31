RAILA’s brother, Senator OBURU ODINGA, recounts decades of humiliation in Anglican Church over lack of English name





Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga has opened up on what he described as decades of humiliation within the Anglican Church over lack of an English name.

Speaking on Sunday, August 31st, 2025, during President William Ruto’s visit to the ACK Cathedral in Alego Usonga, Oburu said that although he has remained a lifelong Anglican, he endured discrimination from his childhood.

Oburu, who is Raila Odinga’s elder brother, revealed that despite being confirmed in the church, he was barred from receiving Holy Communion for many years.

It was not until 2024, at the age of 80, that he was finally allowed to partake in the sacrament.

“This is my church, I was born Anglican, and I will be buried Anglican.”

“But I was tortured for many years by my Anglican Church.”

“They never allowed me to take Holy Communion because I did not have an English name,” Oburu said.

He noted that by the time the church allowed him to the table of communion, the damage had already been done.

“It was already too late, when I had already married a second wife,” he said.

Oburu recalled that his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, had strongly resisted the church’s pressure, arguing that nowhere in the Bible required baptismal names to be English.

He even wrote to the archbishop, who confirmed that African names were acceptable.

“My full name is Ng’ong’a Amollo Oburu Odinga, my brother is Raila Amollo Odinga, and my late brother was Ang’ire Amollo Agolla,” he said.