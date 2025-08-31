GACHAGUA reveals the real reason why RUTO is plotting to detach Kiambu and Meru counties from the Mt. Kenya bloc







Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of orchestrating a scheme to politically detach Kiambu and Meru Counties from the Mt. Kenya bloc.

Speaking during a church service at PCEA Ongata Rongai in Kajiado County on Sunday, August 31st, 2025, Gachagua alleged that residents from the two Counties were recently ferried to State House and paid to endorse the plan.

According to Gachagua, more than 5,000 people from Kiambu and hundreds from Meru attended the meetings, with each receiving Ksh10,000.

He claimed that the payments were part of a strategy to shift Kiambu’s political identity away from Mt. Kenya and align Meru with northern Counties such as Mandera and Isiolo.

“After that, they invited people from Meru and gave each of them Ksh10,000 so that Meru could be detached from Mt. Kenya,” Gachagua said.

“They took the money and went home singing ‘one term.’”

The former DP described State House as “the home of corruption and bribery” and urged Kenyans to accept handouts but reject the directives tied to them.

“Take the money because it is not a debt and has no receipt, but do not be misled,” he remarked.

Gachagua’s comments come days after Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wah, and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki endorsed the idea of Kiambu standing apart from the Mt. Kenya region.

Ichung’wah argued that Kiambu has long been lumped under Mt. Kenya for political convenience, despite having a unique identity of its own.

The Kenyan DAILY POST