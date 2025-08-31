DENNIS ITUMBI sets the record straight on his relationship with JACQUE MARIBE and the viral kiss PHOTO!







Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Dennis Itumbi, Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Office of the President, has finally opened up about his long-rumored past with disgraced former Citizen TV journalist, Jacque Maribe.

Speaking on the Off The Grid podcast, Itumbi addressed the viral photo of them kissing - a picture that has fueled years of speculation about their relationship.

According to Itumbi, the moment wasn’t romantic at all but the result of a playful dare during a birthday party.

“It was actually a game - truth or bottles,” he revealed.

The challenge came with a hefty penalty: pay KSh 50,000 or kiss.

“Surely, I lose fifty thousand instead of benefit from a kiss? I took the kiss,” he said with a laugh.

But while the moment seemed harmless, Itumbi regrets how the narrative snowballed.

“I sincerely wish what people say about me and Maribe was true, because maybe then it would have stopped.”

“Even my mother joined the push,” he admitted.

He explained that the story has followed him for years, making it awkward whenever he meets someone new.

“Now even if I approach a girl, I first have to explain the Jacque Maribe bit. It’s crazy - we overplayed it.”

Despite the gossip, Itumbi insists their bond has always been rooted in friendship, not romance.

"She stood with me when I was in court. I stood with her when she was facing her own court cases,” Itumbi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST