‘Private encounter’ gone wrong as Kenyan LADY cries out after falling pregnant for a married Uber Driver she met on Tinder







Thursday, August 28, 2025 - A young Kenyan woman has shared her heartbreaking ordeal after what began as a casual fling with a man she met on Tinder turned into a nightmare.

According to the lady, she matched with the man on the popular dating app last month.

He claimed he was single, and after chatting for a while, they decided to plan for a date.

During their meet-up, things escalated quickly, and the two ended up having “unprotected fun.”

Trouble began weeks later when she discovered she was pregnant.

Shockingly, just after she broke the news to the man, he posted a photo with his wife on WhatsApp, revealing that he was in fact married with a family.

The woman says the revelation crushed her, as she had trusted him completely.

To make matters worse, the man later blocked her on all platforms, leaving her stranded and confused.

Her story has since gone viral on social media, with many Kenyans weighing in.

While some sympathized with her, others warned about the dangers of rushing into casual encounters on dating apps, where deception is rampant.

The distraught lady says she feels betrayed and abandoned, and now has to face the pregnancy alone.

Check out her post below.





