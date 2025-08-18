Praise and Worship leader’s outfit surprises church members in a Nairobi church - It was exposing her “Nini” (VIDEO)







Monday, August 18, 2025 - A praise and worship leader’s outfit choice left congregants whispering in one of the city churches on Sunday.

The youthful worship leader stepped onto the pulpit dressed in an attire many considered “too bold” for a church service.

Many felt the dressing was inappropriate for someone leading worship and setting an example to the congregation.

The attire has since sparked debate on social media, with netizens divided over what should be considered acceptable church attire.

Some argued that the church should be a place of freedom and expression, while others maintained that modesty should be observed by those ministering on stage.

Watch the video.

Praise and Worship pic.twitter.com/YwJndaB7FQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 18, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST