Nigerian socialite CUBANA CHIEF PRIEST slams Kenyan LADY claiming to be his baby mama - “You call me drug dealer yet you want child support from me”





Monday, August 18, 2025 - Flamboyant Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest (real name Pascal Okechukwu), has fired back at a Kenyan woman, Hellen Ati, who claims he fathered her son after a one-night fling.

Hellen has been vocal on social media, demanding a DNA test and accusing the businessman of neglecting his alleged child.

But in a fiery podcast appearance, Cubana clapped back at Hellen, saying she was chasing clout.

"If you feel you have a child for me and the only way you can get my attention is to rant… If you have my child, you’re holding diamonds in your hands, something worth more than diamonds," he said.

The celebrity businessman questioned why Hellen was, in his words, “using the child as a weapon instead of seeking the truth properly.”





"You say I’m a drug dealer, a fraudster, a blood money man… but you still want child support from a drug dealer? Make it make sense."

Hellen, however, remains adamant, pointing to the boy’s striking resemblance to Cubana.

But the entrepreneur insists he has never met her.

"It can’t be my child. I don’t know her. I have never met her," he said in an earlier interview.

Cubana, who often flaunts his lavish lifestyle and family online, stressed that his marriage remains his greatest treasure.

"I have a beautiful marriage, the best thing that has ever happened to me. If you look closely, the whole attack is about destroying that marriage," he added.