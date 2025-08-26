Popular male TV Host MC forced to wear women’s clothes on air after losing CHAN football bet (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Ugandan TV presenter, MC Password, found himself in a rather unusual spotlight after the Uganda Cranes crashed out of the CHAN 2024 tournament.

The popular host had boldly wagered on his national team’s victory, but when the Cranes were beaten 1-0 by defending champions Senegal, the bet came back to haunt him.

True to his word, MC Password appeared on live TV dressed in women’s clothes, sparking laughter and buzz across social media.

Uganda’s exit wasn’t the only heartbreak in East Africa.

Both Kenya and Tanzania bowed out in the quarter-finals.

The Harambee Stars were especially unlucky, losing 4-3 on penalties to Madagascar after a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Nairobi.

While the Cranes’ dream ended, MC Password’s viral stunt ensured fans had something to smile about amid the disappointment.





