VIDEO of Pastor EZEKIEL cursing a woman during a church service for allegedly stealing another woman’s husband sparks outrage (WATCH)





Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - A viral video of popular preacher Pastor Ezekiel Odero cursing a woman during a live church service for being with another woman’s husband has sparked outrage on social media.

In the clip, Pastor Ezekiel pauses his sermon to question the congregant about her relationship.

The woman emotionally defended herself, saying that when she met the man, he was not married, and begged him not to condemn her.

“I am firing you,” Ezekiel declared, before warning her of looming misfortunes.

“I want you to be jobless, helpless, sick, lose your job and have no meaningful life.”

“So that you will never touch another woman's husband.”

“You are required to tell the man to leave your house. When you have no job, no life and no direction, you will kick him out," said the man of God.

Despite the woman explaining she had already lost a car and struggled for years, Ezekiel dismissed her story.

“You must not even have money to plait your hair,” he added, saying her pain would serve as a warning to others.

The video has sparked heated reactions online.

While some blasted the preacher’s words as harsh and humiliating, others praised him for standing against infidelity.