Caught on Camera! The moment a reckless 2NK SACCO driver was beaten like a burukenge by another driver after overtaking dangerously (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - A video of a dramatic roadside fight between two drivers has caused stir on social media.

In the viral clip, a 2NK SACCO matatu is seen pulled over as its driver receives a flurry of punches from another driver.

Reports suggest that the matatu driver had been overtaking recklessly, endangering other road users.

The angry driver, who had trailed him, seized the moment when the matatu stopped to drop passengers - and wasted no time confronting him with fists.

Onlookers gathered as blows flew right, left and centre, turning the roadside into an instant boxing ring.

The video has since gone viral, sparking a fiery debate about reckless driving and road rage.

Leo nimejionea Dj Afro Live.



The driver of the matatu I had boarded was dangerously overtaken by the matatu you see here. He got out and exchanged blows with the other driver. pic.twitter.com/0kS9oCWP8F — Cop Shakur (@Copshakur) August 25, 2025

