“I thought we were brothers” - CHIMANO’s emotional appeal to former Sauti Sol bandmate, BIEN, sparks concern among fans

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Former Sauti Sol member, Willis Chimano, has made a heartfelt plea to his longtime friend and bandmate, Bien-Aimé Baraza, urging him to reconnect.
In a recent interview with Okay Africa, Chimano revealed
that he’s been trying to reach Bien for some time, without success.
Asked which artiste he’d love to collaborate with, Chimano
didn’t hesitate. “Bien, call me,” he said emotionally.
“I know we were bandmates, we’ve been together for years. I
thought we were brothers. We’ve been together since high school. Come on, call
me.”
Chimano’s candid request has stirred chatter online, many
wondering about the current state of their friendship.
Sauti Sol, once Kenya’s most iconic boy band, officially
disbanded in December 2023 after 17 unforgettable years.
Formed at Nairobi’s Upper Hill School, the group - comprised
of Bien, Chimano, Savara Mudigi, and Polycarp “Fancy Fingers” Otieno - rose to
fame with hits like Kuliko Jana, Melanin and Suzanna.
While Bien and Savara have continued to thrive as solo
artists, Chimano has kept a low profile.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
