“I thought we were brothers” - CHIMANO’s emotional appeal to former Sauti Sol bandmate, BIEN, sparks concern among fans







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Former Sauti Sol member, Willis Chimano, has made a heartfelt plea to his longtime friend and bandmate, Bien-Aimé Baraza, urging him to reconnect.

In a recent interview with Okay Africa, Chimano revealed that he’s been trying to reach Bien for some time, without success.

Asked which artiste he’d love to collaborate with, Chimano didn’t hesitate. “Bien, call me,” he said emotionally.

“I know we were bandmates, we’ve been together for years. I thought we were brothers. We’ve been together since high school. Come on, call me.”

Chimano’s candid request has stirred chatter online, many wondering about the current state of their friendship.

Sauti Sol, once Kenya’s most iconic boy band, officially disbanded in December 2023 after 17 unforgettable years.

Formed at Nairobi’s Upper Hill School, the group - comprised of Bien, Chimano, Savara Mudigi, and Polycarp “Fancy Fingers” Otieno - rose to fame with hits like Kuliko Jana, Melanin and Suzanna.

While Bien and Savara have continued to thrive as solo artists, Chimano has kept a low profile.

