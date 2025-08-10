A young boy exposed as a fake beggar in Pangani - Confesses he is hired by a woman (VIDEO)







Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Residents of Pangani were left in shock after a young boy, often seen begging on the streets, was exposed as part of a scam allegedly run by an unidentified woman.

In a viral video, concerned members of the public are seen confronting the boy after noticing that he appeared well-fed and in good health despite claiming to be homeless and crippled.

The boy had been seated in a wheelchair, appealing for sympathy from passersby, before his cover was blown.

Upon questioning, he admitted that he was not crippled at all.

Instead, he revealed that a woman had recruited him and paid him a small daily fee to pose as a disabled beggar.

According to his confession, the woman allegedly collects the bulk of the money he receives from unsuspecting members of the public.

This revelation has reignited public concern over organised begging syndicates in Nairobi, where children and persons with disabilities are often exploited to earn money for notorious cartels.

A young boy exposed as a fake beggar in Pangani - Confesses he is hired by a woman pic.twitter.com/3Eb3s3oe3b — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 10, 2025

