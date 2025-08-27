OPULENCE!! A sneak peek into SABINA CHEGE’s lavish 47th birthday party at La Fattoria Resort in Mombasa (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Former Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege ushered in her 47th birthday in pure extravagance, throwing a breathtaking celebration at the posh La Fattoria Resort in Mombasa.

The star-studded bash, attended by close friends, family, and political allies, was a spectacle of class and luxury.

Guests were treated to a five-star buffet, champagne toasts, and electrifying live entertainment.

In a video shared on the resort’s TikTok page, chefs are seen preparing mouth-watering delicacies, while the tasteful décor and ambiance added an extra touch of glamour to the evening.

But the party didn’t stop there.

Apart from the resort celebration, Sabina also hosted an exclusive yacht party, where her political colleagues joined her for a lavish cruise.

Sabina’s lavish birthday party has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

While admirers praised Sabina’s glamorous lifestyle, her critics questioned the extravagance amid tough economic times.

Watch the video.

OPULENCE!! A sneak peek into SABINA CHEGE’s lavish 47th birthday party at La Fattoria Resort in Mombasa pic.twitter.com/ZbHnrfPf1q — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST