ODM MP reveals source of empowerment forums money as President RUTO turns heat on corrupt MPs







Thursday, August 21, 2025 - Uriri MP, Mark Nyamita, has defended the source of funds used in empowerment forums, dismissing claims that the money comes from corrupt dealings or the Executive.

Speaking on Thursday, August 21st, Nyamita said the initiative operates as a coordinated support system among legislators.

“The empowerment programme is a merry-go-round among MPs.”

“I have personally attended 18 forums, and those colleagues also owe me a visit.”

“In such events, we might raise about Ksh5 million from colleagues, but not from corruption,” he said.

His remarks came after DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala alleged that lawmakers receive cash handouts from individuals close to State House.

Malala claimed MPs are given Ksh300,000 at empowerment events, pocketing Ksh200,000 while contributing Ksh100,000, and even linked Nyamita to presidential aide Farouk Kibet.

Nyamita also voiced concern over rising claims of bribery in Parliament, saying the image of the institution was at stake.

“For Parliament to be perceived as a den of corruption is a grave concern.”

“I hope this discussion will not end at statements but will lead to action,” he noted.

His clarification came days after President William Ruto, during a Kenya Kwanza - ODM Parliamentary Group meeting on August 18th, accused Senators of turning oversight sessions into “marketplaces,” where Governors allegedly pay up to Ksh150 million to escape accountability.

The President further claimed that some MPs received Ksh10 million to pass the Anti-Money Laundering Bill, warning that legislators caught soliciting or receiving bribes will be arrested.

The Kenyan DAILY POST