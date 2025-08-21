SHA under fire for paying Ksh19.9 million to a non-operational Health Centre in Homa Bay (LOOK)





Thursday, August 21, 2025 - The Social Health Authority (SHA) is facing public outrage after allocating Ksh19.9 million to a health facility in Homa Bay County that has never been operational.

According to records of the Ksh3.4 billion disbursed to health facilities in July, Nyandiwa Health Centre in West Kamagak Ward was listed among beneficiaries.

However, a spot check revealed the facility remains non-functional since its inception.

Images of the centre show a deserted building with a locked gate and a compound overtaken by weeds, underscoring its abandoned state.

The revelations have drawn sharp criticism from Kenyans, many of whom accused SHA of mismanagement and questioned the integrity of its allocations.

Patients struggling to access medical services also faulted the authority for delays in treatment approvals.

Critics further turned their anger toward President William Ruto, who has repeatedly defended the transition from NHIF to SHA as a measure to curb corruption and fraudulent claims.

Many argued that the Homa Bay incident illustrates the very loopholes the new system was meant to seal.

The controversy piles pressure on SHA to explain how funds were allocated to a ghost facility and to account for the oversight at a time when millions of Kenyans are grappling with healthcare access challenges.