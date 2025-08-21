CS MIANO orders crackdown after tourists block wildebeest migration in viral Maasai Mara Video - ‘This cannot be tolerated’







Thursday, August 21, 2025 - Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has ordered stricter enforcement of park rules after a viral video showed tourists blocking wildebeests during the annual migration in the Maasai Mara.

Narok County, through its Chief Warden, clarified that the incident occurred at the flooded Purungat Gate, where visitors briefly alighted as they waited for water to subside.

The county said the incident lasted less than a minute and that the tourists were quickly ordered back into their vehicles.

It also dismissed claims that tour guides had been bribed with $20 (about Ksh2,584) to let the tourists step out, though investigations into the allegations are ongoing.

Despite the explanation, CS Miano said the images had harmed Kenya’s global reputation, stressing the need to prioritise both visitor safety and wildlife protection.

She directed tour guides to keep tourists inside vehicles except at designated points and urged Narok County to deploy more rangers at sensitive crossing areas.

Miano further warned that rogue guides, drivers, and companies that flout park regulations will face legal or disciplinary action.

“The Maasai Mara is central to Kenya’s conservation image. Incidents like this cannot be tolerated,” she said.

The Ministry announced it will partner with Narok County to strengthen enforcement, harmonise visitor management, and roll out awareness campaigns with clearer signage at key migration viewing points.

