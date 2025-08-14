NYAKUNDI’s girlfriend humiliates him in private chats - Refuses to visit him until he gets a better bed







Thursday, August 14, 2025 - An X user identified as Nyakundi has set social media ablaze after sharing private messages in which his girlfriend brutally schooled him, leaving his ego in tatters.

In the now-viral screenshots, Nyakundi’s girlfriend tells him, without sugarcoating, that she will not step foot in his house again until he upgrades his bed.

According to her, his current bed is so uncomfortable that it felt like “sleeping on a slab.”

“A quality, comfortable bed for someone your age and who is working is extremely important. It felt like I was sleeping on a slab,” she lamented.

She went on to make it crystal clear: unless he buys a new, comfortable bed, she’s not coming over again.

The leaked messages have sparked a flurry of reactions online.

One user commented, “Women set rules for the men they don’t like and break rules for the ones they like. You have lost the dressing room - leave football before football leaves you.”

Another one advised Nyakundi to stay unfazed, writing, “Life isn’t a race, bro. Trust your own pace, stay patient, and build steadily without comparing your journey to others. Let her be.”

Check out the private messages posted by the X user.

