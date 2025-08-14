Fine melanin!! More PHOTOs of lawyer STEVE OGOLLA’s stunning new lover, IVY BALONE - CEBBIE KOKS has nothing on her







Thursday, August 14, 2025 - Lawyer Steve Ogolla’s stunning new lover, Ivy Balone, is turning heads with her striking beauty and flawless melanin glow.

Ivy, an aspiring model who once contested for Miss Tourism Homa Bay County in 2021, was recently spotted enjoying a lavish vacation with the flamboyant lawyer.

She even took to her Instagram stories to share vacation photos, a move many interpret as her way of publicly announcing their romance and marking her territory.

Fans have been quick to draw comparisons between Ivy and Ogolla’s ex, Cebbie Koks, with many boldly declaring Ivy the undisputed queen in the beauty department.

See more of her photos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST