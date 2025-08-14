A man sought advice on X before his girlfriend moved in to his house and netizens unleashed honest and hilarious tips! (LOOK)







Thursday, August 14, 2025 - A young man eager to take his relationship to the next level turned to X (formerly Twitter) for advice before his girlfriend moved in.

His post went viral, drawing a flood of witty and insightful responses.

Some warned him to prepare for a “decor takeover,” as women often bring their own touch to a home’s look and feel.

Others suggested creating a quiet retreat for himself - a personal haven to decompress, especially after disagreements.

Financial caution also came up, with many advising him to reconsider if his partner was unemployed, warning that the added expenses could strain the relationship.

Between the humor and heartfelt tips, the thread became a lively crash course on cohabitation, showing that moving in together is as much about emotional readiness as it is about shared space and responsibilities.

See some of the responses below.

