NO SHAME!! Gatundu North MP, ELIJAH KURURIA, admits being a deadbeat dad and arrogantly tells his baby mama to take the kid to a children’s home







Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Gatundu North Member of Parliament, Elijah Kururia, has once again sparked outrage after admitting to being a deadbeat father and arrogantly telling his baby mama to take the kid to a children’s home.

The revelation came after his baby mama reached out to blogger Edgar Obare, exposing the legislator for neglecting his parental responsibilities.

A screenshot shared online shows Kururia showing zero remorse, instead brushing off the matter and suggesting that the child be dumped at a children’s home.

Kururia, who was previously divorced by his estranged wife over infidelity, is no stranger to controversy.

He is notorious for insulting his constituents on social media and has openly bragged that he doesn’t care about securing a second term in office.





