GHOSTED!! Actor PASCAL TOKODI accused of abandoning a LADY at an Airbnb in Kitengela and blocking her after “Mechi”







Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Celebrated Kenyan actor and singer, Pascal Tokodi, is in the spotlight after he was accused of abandoning a lady at an Airbnb in Kitengela.

According to sources, Tokodi allegedly invited the lady for a paid “session of fun” but ghosted her after satisfying his “manly needs”.

He reportedly lied that he was stepping out to buy snacks, only to disappear for good.

Moments later, she realized she had been blocked.

The drama escalated when the Airbnb owner kicked the stranded lady out, informing her that the person who had booked the place had already checked out.

Word on the street is that Tokodi has a habit of taking slay queens to different Airbnbs around Kitengela.

