Conwoman GLADYS KAMANDE back like she never left - The woman who faked illness and raised Ksh 10 million now slaying online (PHOTOs)







Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Gladys Kamande, the Kikuyu woman who once captured the sympathy of millions after faking life-threatening illness and fundraising over Ksh 10 million has resurfaced online with stunning new photos.

Kamande, who was once wheeled around with oxygen tanks, now appears radiant, confident, and living her best life, leaving critics in shock and netizens buzzing.

Her latest photos show a woman transformed, enjoying life to the fullest as though the scandal that shocked Kenyans never happened.

Years back, her emotional story touched the nation, with countless well-wishers digging deep into their pockets to fund her “treatment.”





But when it later emerged that her illness was staged, many felt duped and betrayed.

Now, with her glamorous comeback, netizens are sharply divided.

While critics accuse her of mocking the generosity of Kenyans, others argue that she has moved on and deserves to live her life.





See her latest photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST