No-nonsense bride embarrasses groom during their wedding in viral video - See how she lectured him (WATCH)







Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - A wedding video is making waves online for reasons far from the usual romantic highlight.

In the clip, the bride and groom are moments away from making their grand reception entrance, flanked by their lively bridal party.

Just then, someone hands the groom a bottle of beer, perhaps to steady his nerves.

The bride, clearly unimpressed, swiftly steps in, scolding him before one of the ladies in bridal team takes the bottle away.

The moment has split opinion on social media.

Some netizens applaud the bride, suggesting she knows how her new husband handles alcohol and didn’t want his to misbehave.

Others, however, warn the groom that he might be in for a strict married life.

Watch the video.

He has just tested the first fruit of Marriage! pic.twitter.com/fxvVVF29vA — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) August 12, 2025

