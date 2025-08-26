“No Coffin, Just a Blanket!” Outrage as Migori family punishes man in death for skipping funeral contributions while alive (VIDEO)

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - A disturbing video from Migori County has left Kenyans talking after villagers were seen burying a man without a coffin.
The 40-year-old’s body, wrapped only in an old blanket, was
lowered into a shallow grave in North East Kadem, Nyatike Sub-County, in what
many are calling a shocking break from cultural norms.
According to area chief, John Bosco Akal, the deceased, who
had been unwell, passed away on Friday.
However, instead of a morgue transfer or a proper send-off,
his family allegedly opted for a rushed burial, claiming he had never
contributed to other people’s funerals while alive.
“No one was willing to cover the costs of a coffin, mortuary
fees, or basic arrangements,” the chief revealed.
The viral clip shows mourners quietly carrying out the
unusual burial, sparking a heated online debate.
Many Kenyans expressed outrage, questioning whether poverty,
grudges, or fading communal support led to such a grim farewell.
