“No Coffin, Just a Blanket!” Outrage as Migori family punishes man in death for skipping funeral contributions while alive (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - A disturbing video from Migori County has left Kenyans talking after villagers were seen burying a man without a coffin.

The 40-year-old’s body, wrapped only in an old blanket, was lowered into a shallow grave in North East Kadem, Nyatike Sub-County, in what many are calling a shocking break from cultural norms.

According to area chief, John Bosco Akal, the deceased, who had been unwell, passed away on Friday.

However, instead of a morgue transfer or a proper send-off, his family allegedly opted for a rushed burial, claiming he had never contributed to other people’s funerals while alive.

“No one was willing to cover the costs of a coffin, mortuary fees, or basic arrangements,” the chief revealed.

The viral clip shows mourners quietly carrying out the unusual burial, sparking a heated online debate.

Many Kenyans expressed outrage, questioning whether poverty, grudges, or fading communal support led to such a grim farewell.

The Kenyan DAILY POST