MULAMWAH’s ex and baby mama, RUTH K, offers Ksh 30K reward after painful Kasarani loss (LOOK)







Monday, August 18, 2025 - Social media personality, Ruth K, best known as comedian Mulamwah’s former ex-girlfriend and baby mama, has appealed to Kenyans for help after losing her iPhone 14 at Kasarani Stadium during the recent CHAN clash between Kenya and Zambia.

What began as a day of pure joy, celebrating Kenya’s 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from Tusker striker, Ryan Ogam, ended on a bitter note when Ruth realized her device had gone missing while exiting the stadium?

Taking to Instagram stories, she shared her mixed feelings:

“Kenya won and I was overly excited, but sadly I lost my iPhone 14 while exiting Kasarani Stadium.”

The phone reportedly contains important work files and unfinished projects, which prompted Ruth to attach a KSh 30,000 reward for its safe return.

“If anyone finds it and returns it, I promise a reward of KSh 30k. It has my unposted projects,” she wrote.

