New report reveals the most preferred upmarket estates for the wealthy in Kenya - Kitisuru tops







Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - A new market update by global real estate consultancy, Knight Frank, has revealed Kitisuru as the most preferred residential address for Kenya’s wealthy.

According to the report released on Wednesday, August 20th, other upmarket estates gaining traction include Karen, Loresho, Spring Valley, and Lavington.

The findings attribute the growing preference for these neighbourhoods to their exclusivity, tight security, controlled development, and improved accessibility through the Nairobi Expressway.

Traditionally, estates such as Runda and Muthaiga have dominated Nairobi’s luxury residential market.

However, the report notes that younger high-net-worth individuals are increasingly gravitating towards emerging leafy suburbs like Kitisuru and Loresho, which offer larger parcels of land and modern gated communities.

Knight Frank warned that the rising demand in these prime areas could exert upward pressure on property prices in the medium term.

“The prime residential market continues to benefit from constrained supply, as developers increasingly focus on high-density, low- and middle-income segments.”

“This scarcity effect has supported price resilience despite broader economic challenges,” the report stated.

Nairobi’s diplomatic role is also expected to boost demand. By 2026, three new United Nations (UN) headquarters will be established in the city, drawing more expatriates seeking premium housing.

Rental markets have shown resilience, with prime rents rising by 7.96 percent in the first half of 2025, nearly matching the 7.98 percent increase posted in 2024.

Additionally, approved building plans between January and April 2025 rose by over Ksh10 billion year-on-year to reach Ksh70 billion.

Despite the strong demand, high construction costs and a limited buyer pool have slowed new luxury housing projects over the past decade.

The Kenyan DAILY POST