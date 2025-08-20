US Embassy in Nairobi issues fresh terror alert and warns foreigners on high-risk areas to avoid





Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - The United States Embassy in Nairobi has issued a new security alert to foreigners and tourists in Kenya, cautioning them against visiting high-traffic areas due to persistent terrorism threats.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 19th, the Embassy warned that extremist groups, particularly Al-Shabaab, continue to pose a danger in Kenya, including the capital.

“Locations such as hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists continue to be attractive targets,” the embassy stated.

The mission added that attacks could occur with little or no warning, noting heightened risks around anniversaries of past incidents, including the August 7th U.S. Embassy bombing, the September 21st Westgate attack, and the September 11th terror strikes in the United States.

Foreigners were advised to stay alert, avoid large gatherings, review personal security measures, monitor local news, and maintain a low profile.

The Embassy further urged visitors to steer clear of protests and demonstration areas.

The alert follows a March 18th travel advisory in which the U.S cautioned its citizens in Kenya about risks linked to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping.

At the time, Americans were warned against traveling to Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, and Tana River counties due to terrorism threats, as well as West Pokot and Turkana because of banditry.

The Embassy also advised US citizens to avoide Nairobi’s Eastleigh and Kibera neighborhoods, citing violent crime, kidnapping, and limited police capacity to respond effectively.