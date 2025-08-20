Man caught vandalizing a road sign on the Mau Summit Road, arrested, taken to court and sentenced to 3 years in prison on the same day (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - A man who was caught vandalizing a road sign along the Mau Summit – Nyahururu Interchange (A8) Road is now behind bars after a swift operation by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) in coordination with the Salgaa base.

The suspect was nabbed red-handed defacing crucial road signage following a tip-off from vigilant members of the public.

The Authority’s ALEHU-SRT team rushed to the scene, arrested him, and handed him over to police.

In a rare show of efficiency, the suspect was arrested, arraigned in court, convicted, and sentenced to three (3) years in prison without the option of a fine, all on the same day.

KeNHA condemned the incident, noting that vandalism of road infrastructure not only endangers motorists but also leads to heavy financial losses as the Government is forced to repair or replace damaged facilities at taxpayers’ expense.