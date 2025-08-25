“Na Muachane na Kamzee Kangu - KATE ACTRESS unbothered by her boyfriends’ cheating rumors and shares romantic vacation PHOTOs with him in Bangkok





Monday, August 25, 2025 - Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, has stylishly brushed off claims that her boyfriend, businessman Michael Mwangi, is cheating on her with city slay queens.

Months after confirming their relationship, the couple continues to attract attention over their public display of affection.

The latest wave of gossip began after blogger Edgar Obare’s Instagram Q&A, where some followers alleged Michael was hooking up with younger women.

But rather than fuel the speculation, Kate chose to respond in her own lighthearted way.

Currently soaking up the sun on a baecation in Bangkok, Thailand, the actress shared radiant photos and playful videos of their trip.

In one cheeky post, she wrote: “Sasa wacha mimi na my beard man tusumbue abroad… #Loved&WellKept.”

Later, over a romantic dinner with a glittering city skyline in the background, she doubled down with humor: “Na muachane na haka kamzee kangu… kakinitesa nitatoroka tu.”

The message was both witty and empowering - a gentle reminder that she is in control of her happiness and won’t be defined by online whispers.

Since announcing her divorce from filmmaker Phil Karanja in 2023, with whom she shares a daughter, Kate has been open about giving love a second chance.

When some critics suggested she moved on too quickly, she responded unapologetically “No boo, we’re just not in the group chat… bye.”