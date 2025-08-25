“If your husband is a good man, help him marry another wife” - LADY stirs debate with controversial advice to women





Monday, August 25, 2025 - A woman called Buithat Hudu Muhammad Lawal has sparked a lively debate online after advising married women to encourage their husbands to take additional wives, if they are “good men.”

In a viral Facebook post, Buithat argued that women should see polygamy as a blessing rather than a threat.

She explained that a kind and faithful husband could extend his love and care to another woman, bringing what she called “a sister” into the home.

“If you know your husband is a good man, encourage him to marry another wife… Life is too short to want everything to yourself, while many sisters are still longing for true love,” she wrote.

She further claimed that most good men are already married, and by refusing polygamy, women might push single ladies into the arms of “the wrong men.”

Her post ended with a spiritual appeal:

“Wouldn’t you rather do good and be rewarded in the afterlife?”



