Mumias East MP, PETER SALAYSA’s father languishing in poverty while son enjoys millions - Striking resemblance to the politician leaves tongues wagging (VIDEO)







Monday, August 11, 2025 – A video has emerged showing a man believed to be the biological father of Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salaysa, living in abject poverty and appealing for financial assistance from his son.

Speaking during an interview, the elderly man, revealed that he separated from Salaysa’s mother when the MP was just three months old.

“Tuliachana na mama yake akiwa miezi tatu,” he recounted, claiming that irreconcilable differences and what he described as his wife’s “hard-headed nature” led to the split.

The man further alleged that at the time of Salaysa’s birth, he was financially well-off due to involvement in undisclosed “shady deals.”

However, he says life took a downward turn over the years, leaving him impoverished.

Now, decades later, he says he is yearning to reconnect with his son, who is currently enjoying the privileges of political office and significant wealth.

The striking physical resemblance between the man and the MP has fueled online debate, with many saying that no DNA is needed.

Watch the video.

Mumias East MP, PETER SALAYSA’s father languishing in poverty while son enjoys millions - Striking resemblance to the politician leaves tongues wagging pic.twitter.com/XCKaxkkuLw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 12, 2025

