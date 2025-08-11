“Mnataka kunisaidia kumkula” - Slay Queen MERCY MASAI explodes and tells off netizens over her alleged affair with OSCAR SUDI!







Monday, August 11, 2025 - Slay queen Mercy Masai has fired back at online trolls who are accusing her of having an affair with controversial Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi.

The whispers resurfaced after activist Hanifa claimed the legislator was bankrolling Mercy’s glamorous lifestyle with public funds.

Mercy has never openly confirmed or denied the romance, but she recently fanned the flames with a photo that screamed “soft life goals.”

Snapped at an upscale venue, the image showed her clasping the hand of a mystery man across a candlelit table.

The caption? A bold, one-word claim: “Mine.”



Though the man’s face was strategically cropped out, internet detectives wasted no time.

Matching his distinctive watch and trousers to those worn by Oscar Sudi at a recent public event, they were convinced they’d cracked the case.





The alleged relationship has been a hot topic, especially given that Sudi is already married to two women.

But Mercy is clearly unbothered.

In a sassy clapback on social media, the stunning beauty wrote: “My face when I see you all concerned how I am dating whoever I choose to date 🤣. Mntaka kujua ndio mnisaidie kumkula ama!”





If Mercy’s goal was to silence her critics, she’s done the opposite - and the internet is eating it up.

