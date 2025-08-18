Furious VERA SIDIKA claps back at baby daddy BROWN MAUZO over midnight “drunk-call” drama - ‘Keep my name out of your mouth’





Monday, August 18, 2025 - Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika has set the record straight after her ex and baby daddy, singer Brown Mauzo, hinted that one of his baby mamas drunk-calls him at 1 a.m.

Mauzo, who has four baby mamas, recently took to social media claiming that one of them calls him in the dead of night - insisting that such hours should only be reserved for emergencies.

He didn’t drop names, but fans instantly connected the dots to Vera, the mother of his two children, Asia Brown and Prince Ice Brown.

This did not sit well with Vera.

In a fiery clapback, she dismissed the speculation, making it clear that she doesn’t fit the narrative.

“Me, call at 1 a.m.? Even in a relationship, I wouldn’t call my boyfriend at that hour. Drunk-calling?”

“Impossible. I don’t drink, I don’t act out, I’m responsible, mature, and smart,” she declared.

The socialite further blasted bloggers for dragging her into the unnecessary drama.

“Why would anyone think he was referring to me?”

“This guy is called Father Abraham for a reason.”

“He has other kids. Why assume every story about his baby mamas is about me?” she fumed.

Her final warning to Mauzo was crystal clear: “Keep my name out of your mouth.”

“I don’t need anything from you. Don’t chase clout with me, I’ve got receipts.”

This isn’t the first time Vera has called out Mauzo publicly.

Last year, she denied dating him just for “good genes,” quipping, “If it’s good genes, even the sperm bank has it - you can even choose your baby’s eye colour.”